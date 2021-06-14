Sascoc pushes back on new CSA board
Confederation points to minister’s interference in cricket body’s affairs
DAVID ISAACSON
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is fighting Cricket SA’s move to appoint a majority independent board by‚ among other things‚ looking for support from the sport’s world governing body...
