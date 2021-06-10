Bavuma ruled out as Proteas start first Test against Windies

Proteas middle-order batsman and limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Test against the West Indies due to a left hip injury.

Captain Dean Elgar said during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that Bavuma would have to go through a late fitness test to determine his availability for the match starting at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Thursday.

Bavuma will stay with the team in the Caribbean as the Proteas medical team remain optimistic that he will be fit in time for the second and final Test match, which starts at the same venue on Friday next week.

Highly-rated Kyle Verreynne will make his debut to become Test cap No 113 for South Africa following Keegan Petersen, who will be Test cap No 112.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat in the Test that started at 4pm SA time.

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (w), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales