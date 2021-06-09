Ngidi on quarantine: ‘I actually enjoy it‚ works out pretty nicely for me’

While players and coaches pull their hair out and bounce off the walls in hotel rooms in frustration over quarantine‚ Proteas bowling star Lungi Ngidi can’t ask for a better way to prepare for a Test match.

The 25-year-old Durban-born Ngidi is in the Caribbean with the SA team for a two-match Test series and five Twenty20s. The first Test starts on Thursday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

While some would be losing their minds and probably kicking everything in their hotel rooms by the end of their quarantine‚ Ngidi has no such problems.

“I actually really enjoy quarantine compared to a lot of people‚” Ngidi said after the Proteas had a practice session at the picturesque venue.

“I enjoy my own space and it is really where I can just focus on the work at hand, which is pretty much what I enjoy.

“I get a lot of work done during quarantine and I enjoy it. I binge on series and when I get bored I work out.

“It works out pretty nicely for me.”

Ngidi said he is enjoying his bowling and hopes to be in top shape when he steams in for the first Test on Thursday.

“I have been working on a lot of different skills with Langers [bowling coach Charl Langeveldt] and it seems to be paying off so I am really excited.”

West Indies coach Phil Simmons told the media the wicket at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground looks as though it will suit the seamers‚ which is a strength of both sides‚ and Ngidi agrees.

“The outfield has been very slow and that means batsmen are probably going to be running hard. As a bowler I’m smiling about that.

“There’s also been a bit of bounce. It has been different from what people thought it was going to be.”

The visit is the Proteas' first bilateral tour to the Caribbean since 2010‚ barring a tri-series in 2016 that also featured Australia.

Ngidi said he is loving the surroundings.

“It’s been different. I’ve never been here before. It’s a beautiful country with wonderful people.”

The fast bowler had been on and off the field due to injuries but said he has been working hard over the past few seasons to improve his fitness.

“It has paid off a lot. I just got to keep working through it and hopefully stay on the park for even longer.”

Ngidi is expected to come in first change with Anrich Nortjé and Kagiso Rabada leading the fast bowling charge.