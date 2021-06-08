Second England player investigated for historical racism on social media

A second England cricketer is being investigated for historical "offensive" social media posts, cricket website Wisden.com reported.

Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet but chose not to disclose the identity of the player because he was under 16 when it was posted.

"It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account," a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

"We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course."

It comes after England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation into offensive material he posted on social media as a teenager in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson apologised "unreservedly" for tweets that came to light last week when he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

He has been ruled out of selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's players have agreed to tour England this month even though a contract dispute with their cricket board remains unresolved, local media reported on Tuesday.

The players, including test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and ODI skipper Kusal Perera, had refused to sign new contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.

Some of the players felt the contracts were "non transparent", Sri Lankan media said.

"They will play this tour without signing any contract," players' representative Nishan Premathiratne told the ESPNcricinfo website.

"They have signed a voluntary declaration, but there's nothing there about player remuneration. They have always been committed to playing for Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka Cricket did not immediately reply to request for comment.

Sri Lanka will play three one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals in England. The limited-overs tour begins on June 23.

