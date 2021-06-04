Nortje believes EP can mix it with the big guns

Talented squad will be out to prove a point in domestic competitions

Eastern Province pace bowler Anrich Nortjé is ready to assume the role of senior fast bowler in the side as he looks ahead to the domestic cricket season later this year.



As the only player in the squad contracted to the Proteas, Nortje is relishing the role of leading from the front and helping the provincial side become a force to be reckoned with. ..