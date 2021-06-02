Jansen excited about talented EP bowling attack

Proteas fast bowler Marco Jansen is buoyed by the attacking potential Eastern Province has in the bowling department as he looks ahead to the new era in SA domestic cricket.



The lanky left arm quick feel EP are particularly strong in bowling with the likes of former Warriors players Glenton Stuurman, Mthiwekhaya Nabe and Proteas quick Anrich Nortje, as well as former Cape Cobras fast bowlers Akhona Mnyaka and Dane Paterson in the fast men ranks. ..