Nortje wants to build on recent success

PREMIUM

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje believes he had a productive season with the national team after scooping four awards at the CSA Awards virtual ceremony on Monday evening.



Nortje took home CSA’s highest honour, the Men’s Cricketer of the Year award, while also being named Test Cricketer of the Year, SA Fans’ Player of the Year and a share of the SA Players’ Player of the Year accolade with top order batsman Aiden Markram. ..