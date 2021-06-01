Nortje wants to build on recent success
Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje believes he had a productive season with the national team after scooping four awards at the CSA Awards virtual ceremony on Monday evening.
Nortje took home CSA’s highest honour, the Men’s Cricketer of the Year award, while also being named Test Cricketer of the Year, SA Fans’ Player of the Year and a share of the SA Players’ Player of the Year accolade with top order batsman Aiden Markram. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.