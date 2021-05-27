Cricket

Marco Jansen wants a crack at Windies batsmen

EP speedster would relish chance to show skills in tricky conditions

Amir Chetty Sports reporter 27 May 2021

Fast bowler Marco Jansen is hard at work refining his skills with the aim of securing a Proteas’ starting berth  when they take on the West Indies in June.  

A youthful Proteas side kick off their overseas adventures with a two-match Test Series at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia before a five-match T20 series at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. ..

