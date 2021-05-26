Proteas quick Nortje relishes enforcer role

EP speedster looking forward to tours to West Indies and Ireland

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape fast bowler Anrich Nortje is looking forward to being the front man and enforcer in unknown conditions after being named in the Proteas squads for all three formats of their upcoming tours abroad.



The former Warriors and now Eastern Province paceman was named in the Proteas Test squad to take on the West Indies in a two-Test series starting on June 10 before a five-match T20 international rubber ending in the first week of July. ..

