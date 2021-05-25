Shah misses PSL for Covid-19 protocol breach

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Naseem Shah has been expelled from remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi next month for breaching the tournament's Covid-19 protocols, the league said.

Ahead of their departure for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, players were asked to bring negative reports from RT-PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arriving at their designated hotels on Monday.

Shah, who has played nine Tests since his Pakistan debut in late 2019, arrived with a negative report from a test conducted on May 18, prompting organisers to release the 18-year-old.

"The PCB doesn't take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event," Babar Hamid, commercial director of Pakistan Cricket Board, said in a statement on Monday.

The PCB said it would not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they were found to have broken protocols or regulations.

The six-team tournament was stopped after 14 games in March after seven people, including six players, tested positive for Covid-19.

Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi will also miss rest of the tournament with lower back injury.

"While training for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor," the 44-year-old said in a statement.

"Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi leg."

Meanwhile, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert broke down in tears on Tuesday as he recalled fearing the worst after testing positive for Covid-19 in India following the Indian Premier League's (IPL) suspension.

Seifert, who had been with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, was unable to exit India with other New Zealand cricketers after he returned a positive test and became the last foreign player left in the country.

Now back in New Zealand, Seifert said his "heart sank straight away" when a team official told him of his positive test.

"The world kind of stops a little bit." he told reporters in a video call from hotel quarantine in Auckland. "I just couldn’t really think what was next. And that was the scary part of it.

"You hear about the bad things, and I thought that was going to happen to me."

Seifert was then overcome with emotion on the call and needed a moment to compose himself before going on.

"The news (in India) is all about a lack of oxygen, you don’t know if you’re going to be in that situation," he said.

"It’s just the whole unknown of what Covid is, how you’re going to react to it."

The IPL was played in a biosecure bubble before it was suspended indefinitely on May 4 after players and staff on multiple teams contracted Covid-19.

Seifert experienced only mild symptoms but the stress had proved the biggest challenge for him.

He said the experience had not turned him off returning to India for the Twenty20 World Cup in October, though the global tournament may be in doubt if the country is unable to overcome a devastating second wave of the coronavirus.

"To be honest, the whole time while I was over there, the bubble felt good ... felt safe," he said.

- Reuters