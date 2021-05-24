North West Cricket (NWC) presidential hopefuls Phestus Motshabi and Tebogo Motlhabane have slammed rival Archie Pretorius’s nomination as “unethical” and “morally wrong” and are demanding that he withdraw from the race.

There was uproar from administrators and clubs in the province after Pretorius‚ who has been NWC administrator since December 2018 when Cricket SA (CSA) put the union under administration‚ made it to the list of three nominees along with Motshabi and Motlhabane to contest the presidency at the annual general meeting scheduled for May 31.

Motshabi‚ president of the Geek Cricket Academy based in the Bojanala district of Rustenburg‚ and Motlhabane from Ikageng Cricket Club‚ accuse Pretorius of playing a referee and a player in the build-up to the annual elective meeting.

There is a meeting between the NWC members, council‚ CSA and the presidential hopefuls set for Monday evening where both Motshabi and Motlhabane said they will demand that Pretorius withdraws from the process.

“It is a matter of concern for us because Pretorius is the appointed person that is supposed to oversee the issues of NWC and pave a road map‚ which includes holding an AGM — meaning the completion of a successful AGM is in his scope of work as per his agreement with CSA‚” said Motshabi.