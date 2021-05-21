Lubbe ready to shine for SA A on Zimbabwe tour

EP star will continue his cricketing education in limited overs series

PREMIUM

Eastern Province top-order batsman Wihan Lubbe is looking forward to getting some competitive action under his belt after he was chosen for the SA A limited overs squad for their tour of Zimbabwe, starting this month.



The lefthander was named in a 16-man squad to take on Zimbabwe A in four 50-overs matches, starting on May 29. ..

