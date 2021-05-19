EP’s Jansen called up for Windies outbound tour

EP fast bowler Marco Jansen was rewarded for his fine season and was included in the Proteas’ Test squad to take on the West Indies in June.

Jansen, who was a key member of the now defunct Warriors franchise in their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series campaign last season where he took 23 wickets in 11 innings, at an average of 26.43, will be joined by fellow EP paceman Anrich Nortjé.

The Test series starts on the Caribbean Island of St Lucia on June 10.

Lanky left-armer Jansen, who started his career at the Knights and was named in the Test squad for the outbound tour of Pakistan earlier this year, will be looking to get some international overs under his belt, having not bowled a ball on that previous tour.

Despite a lack of domestic T20 cricket under his belt, Jansen’s displays saw him secure a contract with five-time Indian Premier League champions the Mumbai Indians, for the tournament’s 2021 edition which was cut short amid growing concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Nortje was also named in the white ball squads for both the Windies and Irish tours.

Former Warriors all-rounder Sisanda Magala, who made four T20 international appearances for SA during the inbound tour of Pakistan in April, was named in the T20I squads for both the West Indies and Ireland tours set for June and July respectively.

On Tuesday CSA announced the 19-strong Test squad that will be led by Dean Elgar in his first outing as captain since his permanent appointment in early March and also the Temba Bavuma-led 20-man white ball squad.

KwaZulu-Natal Coastal off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen will also join the Proteas Test squad for the two-match series.

The 27-year-old from Durban is joined by his former SA under-19 teammate Lizaad Williams, who also received his first call-up to the national Test team.

Subrayen finished third in the 2020-2021 CSA Franchise 4-Day Cup leading bowling averages table with 19 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.89 and best bowling figures of 6/24 for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins.

Subrayen will be accompanied by Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde for the team’s first bilateral tour to the region in 11 years, plus the part-time spin options of the skipper himself as well as Aiden Markram.

Other uncapped Test selections include Kyle Verreynne, Keegan Petersen and Sarel Erwee .

CSA also confirmed that former captain AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement.

Proteas Test squad to the West Indies: Dean Elgar (captain‚ Northerns)‚ Temba Bavuma (vice-captain‚ CGL)‚ Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper‚ Northerns)‚ Sarel Erwee (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Beuran Hendricks (WP)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ Wiaan Mulder (CGL)‚ Anrich Nortjé (EP)‚ Keegan Peterson (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns)‚ Prenelan Subrayen (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Marco Jansen (EP).

Proteas T20 squad to the West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Northerns)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (CGL)‚ Reeza Hendricks (CGL)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Sisanda Magala (CGL)‚ Janneman Malan (Boland)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Anrich Nortjé (EP)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (NW)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns).

Proteas squad to Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Northerns)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (CGL)‚ Reeza Hendricks (CGL)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Sisanda Magala (CGL)‚ Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Janneman Malan (Boland)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Anrich Nortjé (EP)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (NW)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns)

