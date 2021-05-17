New Zealand cricketers land for biosecure tour of England

New Zealand cricketers have arrived in London to start their biosecure tour of England before the ICC World Test Championship Final against India, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

Most of the Test squad and staff had been transferred to hotel quarantine in Southampton where they will warm up for the two-Test series against England, NZC said in a statement.

"The first three days will be spent in hotel room isolation, before mini training groups of six can be established from days 4-6, pending negative Covid results," NZC said.

Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner will depart Auckland later on Monday to join the squad in Southampton.

Captain Kane Williamson and other players and staff who were involved in the suspended Indian Premier League were expected to arrive in England later on Monday after flying out of the Maldives, NZC said.

After a successful stint with English county side Durham, batsman Will Young will also link up with the team on Monday and undergo isolation at Southampton's Ageas Bowl before joining his team mates for training.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult will join the group later after spending some time with family, NZC added.

New Zealand play the first Test against England at Lord's from June 2 before the second in Birmingham from June 10.

The Black Caps then face Virat Kohli's India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18.

Meanwhile, England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of their two-Test series against New Zealand to pain in his elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Archer had surgery in March to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The 26-year-old was having treatment for a long-term elbow problem at the time.

Archer returned to action for county side Sussex against Kent this week at Hove but only bowled five overs in Kent's second innings due to pain in his right elbow.

He did not bowl during the final two days of the county championship match.

"The England and Sussex medical teams will seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," the ECB said in a statement.

Archer featured in two of England's four Tests and all five Twenty20 matches during their recent series in India. He missed the start of the now-suspended Indian Premier League season.

The first Test against New Zealand will be held at Lord's from June 2-6 before the second game in Birmingham from June 10.

Separately, most of Australia's IPL cricketers arrived home on Monday after passing a week in the Maldives waiting for border restrictions to be lifted.

David Warner, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and support staff were among a 40-strong contingent that touched down in a charter plane in Sydney.

They will spend a fortnight in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Australia lifted a two-week ban on its citizens returning from Covid-ravaged India last week.

