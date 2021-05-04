Cricket

IPL indefinitely suspended due to Covid-19 crisis in India

By Amlan Chakraborty - 04 May 2021
The Mumbai Indians won a record fifth Indian Premier League title.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The tournament stands suspended, we are looking for another window," Patel said. "Right now we can't say when we can reschedule it."

Monday's match in Ahmedabad had to be rescheduled after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for Covid-19 and two non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise contracted the virus in Delhi.

India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a second wave of the disease.

- Reuters

 

