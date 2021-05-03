Paterson looks forward to using his experience to help young bowlers
Fast bowler can’t wait to turn out for Eastern Province
Newly-signed Eastern Province fast bowler Dane Paterson is excited by the opportunity to add his set of skills to the team, as he looks ahead to the start of the new domestic season later this year.
The former Western Province and Cape Cobras quick, who is playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, said it was the province’s vision and the challenge of playing in new surroundings that had swayed his decision to join the Bay side. ..
