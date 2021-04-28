Former Titans batsman looking to polish his abilities as an all-rounder
Rosier wants to hit ground running at EP
Hard-hitting former Titans batsman Diego Rosier believes his move to Eastern Province could be the catalyst for him to achieve his full potential as a cricketer.
The 26-year-old right-hander is one of three new faces who will don the EP jersey in the new season and will be itching to show he still has what it takes to put in match-winning performances for the province. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.