Former Titans batsman looking to polish his abilities as an all-rounder

Rosier wants to hit ground running at EP

PREMIUM

Hard-hitting former Titans batsman Diego Rosier believes his move to Eastern Province could be the catalyst for him to achieve his full potential as a cricketer.



The 26-year-old right-hander is one of three new faces who will don the EP jersey in the new season and will be itching to show he still has what it takes to put in match-winning performances for the province. ..

