Appiah and Nkuta‚ who were among several senior managers who were suspended in December 2019 by erstwhile CEO Thabang Moroe‚ were dismissed in August last year but challenged their dismissals in the labour court.

The duo‚ along with then acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl‚ were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty after CSA failed pay the players' union‚ Saca‚ monies due to it from commercial rights fees for the 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Van Zyl was given a final warning and reinstated in another capacity at CSA while Eksteen agreed to a settlement.

“The employment disputes involving Mr Naasei Appiah‚ CSA’s former COO‚ and Ms Ziyanda Nkuta‚ CSA’s former finance manager‚ have been settled on the basis that the parties agreed that it was in the mutual interest of the parties to separate and move on.

“The termination of the service agreement between CSA and People Link (during or about December 2020)‚ the former human resources service provider for the organisation‚ has been resolved through mediation.

“As is usual in disputes of this nature‚ the terms of the settlements are confidential.