Proteas quick Dane Paterson joins EP

Experienced trio Dane Paterson, Akhona Mnyaka and Diego Rosier were named in Eastern Province’s division one squad when the lineups for next season were announced by CSA on Tuesday.

Ayabulela Gqamane and Gihahn Cloete (Northerns), Basheer Walters and Yaseen Vallie (Western Province) and Tshepo Ntuli (Gauteng), who played for the now defunct Warriors franchise last season, have left Gqeberha.

The new 15-team, two-tier domestic structure sees eight teams make up division one while the remaining seven teams form division two.

Division one teams will play for two seasons, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 before an automatic promotion/relegation system will determine which teams will move between each division.

EP acting chief executive Shafiek Abrahams said the province continued with their trend of recruiting and producing young talent, and the make-up of the 17-man squad seems to suggest that trend will continue.

“Our focus has been on recruiting young players and that is what we have done.

“We have also seen players come back home to the Eastern Cape, so that is encouraging.

“We are all about opportunities and that’s what we’ll be hoping to offer the players that have been contracted.

“They will mix in well with the experience we have here,” Abrahams said.

The new squads are (NC denotes national contract):

KwaZulu-Natal (Coastal): Marques Ackerman, Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Kerwin Mungroo, Lifa Ntanzi, Thando Ntini, Bryce Parsons, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo (NC), David Miller (NC), Keshav Maharaj (NC).

Central Gauteng Lions: Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kagiso Rapulana, Ryan Rickleton. Joshua Richards, Sisanda Magala, Dominic Hendricks, Tladi Bokako, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Ruan Haasbroek, Tshepo Ntuli, Mitchell van Buuren, Codi Yusuf, Levert Manje, Kagiso Rabada (NC), Rassie van der Dussen (NC), Temba Bavuma (NC), Reeza Hendricks (NC).

Boland: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Hardus Viljoen, Is-maeel Gafieldien, Ferisco Adams, Siyabonga Mahima, Christiaan Jonker, Ruan Terblanche, Imraan Manack, Shaun von Berg, Michael Copeland, Zakhele Qwabe, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Stiaan van Zyl, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kyle Abbott.

North West: Delano Potgieter, Lesego Senokwane, Nicky van den Bergh, Senuran Muthusamy, Nono Pongolo, Eldred Hawken, Heino Kuhn, Lwandiswa Zuma, Shaylen Pillay, Wesley Marshall, Ndumiso Mvelase, Eben Botha, Johannes Diseko, Duan Jansen, Chad Classen, Jason Oakes, Dwaine Pretorius (NC).

Eastern Province: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jon-Jon Smuts, Eddie Moore, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Akhona Mnyaka, Lesiba Ngoepe, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Dane Paterson, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Anrich Nortje (NC).

Northerns: Lizaad Williams, Okhule Cele, Theunis de Bruyn, Dayyaan Galiem, Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Chris Morris, Dewald Brevis, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jiveshen Pillay, Grant Mokoena, Simon Harmer, Aiden Markram (NC), Lungi Ngidi (NC), Quinton de Kock (NC), Tabraiz Shamsi (NC), Dean Elgar (NC), Heinrich Klaasen (NC).

Free State: Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Wandile Makwetu, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Matthew Kleinveldt, Gregory Mohlokwana, Mangaliso Mosehle, Alfred Mothoa, Dilivio Ridgaard, Nealan van Heerden.

Western Province: Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Tony De Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Yaseen Vallie, Kyle Simmonds, Jonathan Bird, Hashim Amla, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tshepo Moreki, David Bedingham, Aviwe Mgijima, Vernon Philander, Basheer Walters, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks (NC).

HeraldLIVE