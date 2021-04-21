Basheer Walters heading for Cape Town

Former Warriors fast bowler to turn out for Western Province

PREMIUM

After 12 seasons of plying his trade as a cricket professional in the Eastern Cape, former Warriors fast bowler Basheer Walters will leave Gqeberha next season



Walters, whose career began in the Eastern Cape, will don the colours of Western Province when the new domestic season gets under way later in 2021. ..

