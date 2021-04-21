Basheer Walters heading for Cape Town
Former Warriors fast bowler to turn out for Western Province
After 12 seasons of plying his trade as a cricket professional in the Eastern Cape, former Warriors fast bowler Basheer Walters will leave Gqeberha next season
Walters, whose career began in the Eastern Cape, will don the colours of Western Province when the new domestic season gets under way later in 2021. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.