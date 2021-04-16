“And that’s probably the reason why he didn’t bowl – our captain has options. He’s [Klaasen] got to make the call on the night or day on which options he wants go with and that can change from time to time.

“On Wednesday‚ we got ourselves in positions where we were not picking up wickets and we may have decided to go death fairly early. There are certain guys and that is their game‚ a guy like Sisanda [Magala] and Lizaard [Williams] are really good death bowlers.

“Heinrich probably decided to go with those guys at that particular time of the game to try and make it difficult for the Pakistan guys not to score runs‚ but it didn’t come off for us. But the good thing about it is that he does have a few bowling options and he’s the guy who has to make the calls on the day.”

Boucher went on to explain that Phehlukwayo is not picked as a batter but as an all-rounder.

“He is not playing as a batter‚ he is playing as an all-rounder. I said‚ especially after the England series in Cape Town‚ that we can’t go into a T20 game with five bowling options.

“Unfortunately‚ it doesn’t work for certain guys on certain nights because you find it difficult and you need back-up. So‚ having all-rounders as an option is always nice in the side and at the moment we have seven bowling options‚ which is nice.”

Boucher also had to explain the continued absence of Kyle Verreynne in the series.