Klaasen after Azam smashes Proteas: ‘We could have done a few things differently’

“So‚ it was difficult from a captaincy point of view to try a lot of things because you don’t want to try a lot of things on a wicket like this‚ which has produced some very big scores in T20 cricket. It was tough but I will go back to do my homework and see where we can improve.

“You always feel you can do something different but when a guy like Babar is batting brilliantly I don’t know what it is you can do. We have set plans and sometimes you have to go with your gut feel but once again he batted brilliantly — but we could have done a few things differently.”

Klaasen also admitted that the Proteas were a margin short batting and their fielding was also not up to the required high standards they have set themselves.

“I reckon we were about 10 runs short. It was a very good wicket‚” he said.

“We had both openers going past 50 runs but we are guilty that not one of the guys over the last three games has scored runs in the back end like the Pakistani batters.

“We were very poor in the field as well. We strive not to be bad on the field. I think the guys are trying too hard and it is something that we will have to correct. But it has been a trend.”

The Proteas must win the last match to avoid series defeat and Klaasen said they need to put runs on the board to level the series at 2-2.