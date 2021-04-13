Cricket South Africa (CSA) have admitted they failed as an organisation to eradicate racial discrimination within the Proteas national team over the years.

“We‚ as the national federation‚ accept that as much as we agitated for redress‚ and transformation‚ we were not successful in eradicating the creation of some players in favoured positions pushing black players into the margins and not providing fairness and justice for all‚” CSA said in a statement from the interim board on Tuesday.

CSA acknowledged this as the organisation announced that it’s newly appointed transformation ombudsperson‚ advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ is ready to receive submissions.

The submissions must be made via e-mail and post before the end of April.