Pakistan beat South Africa by four wickets in first T20

Pakistan beat South Africa by four wickets in the first T20 played at the Wanderers on Saturday afternoon to take a 1-0 lead in the four match series.

Proteas won the toss and chose to bat and they managed to put up an above average score of 188/6 with Makram and Klaasen scoring their half centuries and Beuran Hendricks ending with figures of 3/32.

The score proved to be not enough and largely as a result of their poor batting display in during the last five overs where Pakistan bowlers recorded impressive figures of 3/37 to restrict the Proteas from posting a bigger total.

With ball in hand, Proteas were mostly not tight and accurate enough as they allowed opener Mohammad Rizwan and middle order batsmen Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali to get away in the closing stages and lead their team to victory with a ball to spare.

The Proteas, who played with three debutans in Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala and Lizaad Williams, will be looking to bounce back and level the series at 1-1 in the second match to be played here at the Wanderers on Monday.