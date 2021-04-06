Players‚ coaches and administrators – past and present – who were denied the opportunity to prosper due to discrimination would have breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after Cricket SA (CSA) finally gave Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza the green light to take up his role as the transformation ombudsperson.

CSA announced on Tuesday that Ntsebeza‚ a former political prisoner who was jailed in 1976‚ will officially start his duties in May as the transformation ombudsperson of the organisation’s Cricket for Social and Nation Building (SJN) project.

Ntsebeza’s appointment was announced in August last year but the project was put on hold by the interim board shortly after they were appointed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa in October.

CSA said Ntsebeza’s tenure will be for a six-month period.

The respected advocate was given a mandate to manage an independent complaints system that will look at the healing‚ restoration and uniting process of cricket players and fans‚ starting with former players.

Among his tasks will be to convene a national Imbizo and provide assurance regarding the extent to which transformation programmes impact on society.

Further responsibilities revealed during the announcement last year will include setting up The Restoration Fund – to deal with opportunities cost due to discrimination – and the implementation of the Diversity‚ Belonging and Inclusivity (Dibs) program.