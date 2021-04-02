Proteas ready to strike

Boucher relishes selection headache for clash against Pakistan

The Proteas are playing their first ODI in more than a year on Friday, when they face Pakistan in Centurion, and team director Mark Boucher is “happy” with the selection headache he faces.



The former Proteas wicketkeeper was speaking ahead of the first One-Day International match against Pakistan at SuperSport Park. ..

