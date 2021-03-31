The millions of US dollars dangled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to lure the best talent has robbed SA of key players for five of the seven white-ball matches to be played against Pakistan‚ starting in Centurion on Friday.

This season’s IPL‚ which starts in Chennai on April 9‚ clashes with SA's three ODIs and four T20s against Pakistan to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from April 2 to 16.

With the Twenty20 World Cup in India just six months away‚ the Proteas will play the crucial four-match T20 series against Pakistan without their best players.

Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ David Miller‚ Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé will be available for only the first two ODIs against Pakistan.

They are expected to ditch their national team in the middle of a crucial series and jet out of the country after the second ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday for the riches of the IPL.

On the other hand‚ Pakistan will have all their best players available as they do not take part in the IPL.