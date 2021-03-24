EP coach wants charges to play with freedom

Eastern Province head coach Andre du Plessis wants his side to express themselves and play with freedom as they gear up for their final match against Mpumalanga in the CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup on Friday.



With the CSA 3-Day and Provincial One Day Challenge competitions merged into one tournament, Du Plessis’s charges have had mixed results in the competition so far, drawing their opening 3-Day encounter against Gauteng, before two defeats in the game’s shorter format against North West and Gauteng. ..

