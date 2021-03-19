Dolphins secure home final with big victory over Warriors

The Dolphins secured a home CSA 4-Day Franchise Series final after claiming a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Warriors on the stroke of lunch on the fourth morning of their final pool match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

The Dolphins now leapfrog the VKB Knights at the top of the pool A log, after the Knights were soundly beaten by the Cape Cobras in their final game.

The Dolphins also finish the group stage with the most points over the two pools, which means the Titans, who topped pool B, will have to travel to Durban to meet them in next week’s final.

In the match, the Dolphins resumed their second innings on the final morning on 8/0, needing 104 more runs to win.

Opening batsman Senuran Muthusamy led the way with an unbeaten 57 off 107 balls (8x4), with his third wicket stand of 54 with Marques Ackerman (22) making sure there would be no possible comeback after the Warriors had reduced them to 34/2.

All-rounder Aya Gqamane got the double breakthrough for the home side, bowling opener Sarel Erwee (5) with the score 30/1 and then removing Keegan Petersen (4), caught by Gihahn Cloete, to give the Warriors hope of staging an unlikely comeback.

However, Muthusamy and Ackerman settled the nerves with their partnership, before Ackerman became the only other wicket to fall, caught by Wihan Lubbe off the bowling of Mthiwekhaya Nabe, with the score on 88/3.

This left Khaya Zondo (10n/o) to accompany Muthusamy over the line and seal the impressive victory.

Earlier in the match, over the first day-and-a-half of play, the Dolphins dominated the Warriors, bowling them out for 124 in their first innings, before scoring 358 all out in theirs to take an imposing 234-run lead.

The Warriors then showed some fight in managing 345 all out in their second innings, but it wasn’t enough to trouble the visitors in the end.

Eathan Bosch, 3/18, Keshav Maharaj, 2/9, Ruan de Swardt, 2/24, and Kerwin Mungroo, 2/26, all impressed in the Warriors’ first innings, while Rudi Second (33) top-scored for the home side.

Zondo then led the Dolphins’ reply, scoring 111.

He was backed up well by Maharaj (66) and Muthusamy (52), with five Warriors bowlers picking up two wickets each in the innings.

The star performer in the Warriors’ second innings was opener Edward Moore, who scored a superb 155, with important contributions from Gihahn Cloete (65) and Yaseen Vallie (45), while all-rounder Maharaj dominated with figures of 6/93. — SuperSport