Zondo puts Warriors to the sword

A brilliant century by middle-order batsman Khaya Zondo helped the Dolphins to a commanding position in their CSA 4-Day Franchise clash against the Warriors in Gqeberha yesterday. .

At the end of the day’s play, the home side had made significant inroads into the 234-run deficit to end the day on 88 for no loss with Eddie Moore (42) and Gihahn Cloete (39) at the crease, still 146 runs behind.

But, earlier in the day it was Zondo’s 111 off 156 balls which included 15 fours and three sixes, together with half centuries by Keshav Maharaj (66 runs off 86 balls) and Senuran Muthusamy (52 off 122), that helped catapult the visitors to 358 all out in their first innings.

Starting the day on 67 for two and still trailing by 57 runs, Senuran Muthusamy went to his 22nd first class half century before being trapped leg before by left arm seamer Stefan Tait with the score on 107.

Enter Zondo, who looked calm as he quietly went about his business and frustrated the Warriors bowlers.

Marques Ackerman was Tait’s second victim, trapped in front for 19, before Ruan de Swardt was caught by Rudi Second off Tsepo Ntuli for 10.

Eathan Bosch, who made 21, was sent back to the pavilion after he tried to leave a Marco Jansen bouncer but instead edged one through to wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile.

Mangaliso Mosehle fell next when he was bowled by Ntuli for four before Mthiwekhaya Nabe ended Zondo’s sparkling innings.

Nabe ended the 132-run partnership between Maharaj and Zondo when Zondo was caught behind by Qeshile after having tormented the Warriors attack for large parts of the day to take the Dolphins to 326 for the loss of eight wickets.

Ayabulela Gqamane will be on a hat-trick if the Eastern Cape outfit can overcome the deficit and set a target for their opponents to chase.

Gqamane picked up the final two wickets of the Dolphins innings as he bowled Maharaj (66) and Kerwin Mungroo for a duck in successive deliveries.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram managed to fend off the threat posed by Kagiso Rabada and help the Titans end a rain-affected day two of their encounter against the Lions with the advantage in Johannesburg yesterday.

The Proteas batsman was unbeaten on 85 (165 balls, 13 fours) when stumps were drawn early, with Rabada in equally hot form with the ball after bagging four for 32 in 18 mainly excellent overs.

Markram’s effort — his sixth 50-plus score this season of which four have been hundreds — helped the visitors reach the halfway stage of the game on 169 for five, just 37 behind the 206 all out that the hosts managed on day one.

In Cape Town, Pieter Malan’s magnificent unbeaten 195 helped the Cape Cobras batsmen put the Knights to the sword on the second day of their encounter in Cape Town yesterday.

Zubayr Hamza also struck 86 (184 balls, nine fours, two sixes) and Kyle Verreynne was not out on 74 (158 balls, eight fours) as the hosts amassed 382 for three at Newlands to lead by 201 at halfway.

