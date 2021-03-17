Nadine de Klerk‚ Mignon du Preez and Anneke Bosch seal 4-1 series win over India

Nadine de Klerk claimed three wickets in a strong bowling display by the Proteas that helped set them up for a five-wicket win over India – and with it a 4-1 series scoreline – in the fifth ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The young all-rounder claimed a career-best three for 35 in 10 overs and was supported by Tumi Sekhukhune (2/26)‚ Nondumiso Shangase (2/43) and Marizanne Kapp (1/25) as the hosts were bowled out for 188 inside 50 overs.

Mignon du Preez then struck 57 (100 balls‚ 4 fours) and Anneke Bosch recorded her maiden career half century with 58 off 70 balls (8 fours) to rescue the tourists from some early trouble to chase down their target with 10 balls to spare.

There was also an important unbeaten 36 off 42 deliveries from Kapp and 19 not out by De Klerk that ensured South Africa walked away with one of their finest bilateral series wins.