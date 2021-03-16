EP battle Central Gauteng in first-class return

Eastern Province cricket will finally get their day in the sun as they return to the field for a clash against Central Gauteng in the CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The provincial body announced the 15-man squad last week, who will be raring to go as they return to action for the first time since March 2020.

EP’s last competitive match before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic saw them suffer an innings and 23-run defeat to Western Province.

Action was meant to get under way in January, but a second spike of coronavirus cases saw the return date pushed back for a second time.

The new, shortened season fixture list, which combines both the 3-Day Provincial and 1-Day Challenge competitions, sees them play two first-class and three one-day matches.

These matches will take place between March 16 and March 26.

Their other 3-Day match is against Mpumalanga, as well as encounters against the same opposition and North West in the white ball format.

The squad, featuring a host of exciting names in EP cricketing circles, have been fine-tuning their skills ahead of the return to action.

“The team have been working hard during our preparation for this tournament and we are looking forward to the upcoming matches, and I believe we have covered all our bases for all the matches,” coach Andre du Plessis said in a statement released by EP Cricket last week.

“We have a very talented group of players, each of them capable of winning games for the team.

“We spoke at length about putting the team first and making sure that we control what we can and take responsibility for our performances.

“Simplicity is the key and we will keep things as simple as we can, and continue to train and play.”

The provincial men’s tournament will take place in Potchefstroom's bio-secure environment.

The EP side is grouped in Pool A, where they will be battling it out with strong opposition including North West, Central Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“The time has arrived for the guys to get back on the park and showcase their God-given skills,” cricket services manager Colin Gxowa said.

“After so many stop-starts to the season, they are finally going to start playing some cricket and we thank Cricket SA and the hosts North West for this opportunity.

“All the best to everyone involved.”

EP Cricket acting chief executive Shafiek Abrahams said: “It is good to see our guys finally getting an opportunity to play some cricket after such a long period.

“We wish them well in the bio-bubble in Potchefstroom.”

EP 15-man squad: Ntabozuko Nqam, Luvuyo Adam, Luke Beaufort, Ethan Frosler, Marcello Piedt, Alindile Mhletywa, Tristan Stubbs, Nelson Setimani, Matthew Christensen (capt), Joshua van Heerden, Tiaan van Vuuren, Sithembile Langa, Thomas Kaber, Lizo Makosi and Sihle Magongoma

