Gqamane enjoying role as Warriors all-rounder

PREMIUM

Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane will be hoping to play a key role in the side’s final push for silverware after a sustained run in the side in recent months.



Gqamane, who was out of contract and played for Border in the 2018/19 season, fought his way back into contention and duly regained his spot in the squad after solid performances for the provincial outfit. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.