Gqamane enjoying role as Warriors all-rounder
Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane will be hoping to play a key role in the side’s final push for silverware after a sustained run in the side in recent months.
Gqamane, who was out of contract and played for Border in the 2018/19 season, fought his way back into contention and duly regained his spot in the squad after solid performances for the provincial outfit. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.