Wrist spinner Makosi wants to mix it up with country's best
Left-arm wrist spinner Lizo Makosi believes that playing among the top cricketers in the newly revamped Cricket South Africa (CSA) domestic structure will do wonders for the growth of his game.
The 26-year-old hopes to be able to mix it up with the best the country has to offer as he looks to take his game to new heights, and believes he can do that if given the opportunity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.