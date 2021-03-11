Wrist spinner Makosi wants to mix it up with country's best

PREMIUM

Left-arm wrist spinner Lizo Makosi believes that playing among the top cricketers in the newly revamped Cricket South Africa (CSA) domestic structure will do wonders for the growth of his game.



The 26-year-old hopes to be able to mix it up with the best the country has to offer as he looks to take his game to new heights, and believes he can do that if given the opportunity. ..

