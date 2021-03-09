EP to fight among cricket’s heavyweights

Provincial side gets nod for top tier of new domestic structure

PREMIUM

Eastern Province Cricket received a shot in the arm by being included in the eight-team first division of next season’s new domestic cricket structure unveiled by Cricket SA on Monday.



CSA board interim chair Stavros Nicolaou announced that EP, together with Boland, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, North West, Northerns and Western Province, would make up the premier division of the two-tier domestic structure. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.