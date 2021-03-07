Proteas whip India in series opener

A record partnership between Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt helped the Proteas make a storming start to their five-match One-Day International series against India with a stunning eight-wicket demolition at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

The pair amassed 169 for the first wicket as SA chased down a 178-run target with eight wickets intact — securing their biggest win over the hosts in the process.

Lee finished with an unbeaten 83 off 122 balls (11 fours, 1 six), while Wolvaardt, who went past 2,000 ODI runs during the early part of her innings, was dismissed with nine runs to win for a splendid 80 off 110 balls (12 fours).

It mattered little, though, as Hilton Moreeng’s charges eventually won with 59 deliveries to spare.

The stand for the first wicket was the highest by the tourists for any wicket against India and also beat the previous best of 163 of a top-tier nation that was scored by the same two players against New Zealand at Auckland last January.

The bowlers too played their role for the South Africans, with Shabnim Ismail’s three for 28, which included three maidens, leading the charge in helping them restrict their opponents to just 177 for nine.

The Proteas, also outstanding in the field, won the toss at the start of the match and opted to bowl first, with their star fast bowler and Marizanne Kapp (1/25) exceptional with the new ball.

With Ayabonga Khaka (1/29), they left the Indians on 40 for three by the 14th over, before captain Mithali Raj (50 off 85 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) and Harmanpreet Kaur (40) helped rebuild.

Sune Luus (1/23) eventually broke the stand just after the 100 was raised, before Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/41) joined the act with tidy bowling during the middle overs.

That meant India could manage to set just 178.

Lee and Wolvaardt then made light work of the chase as they recorded 19th and 18th ODI half centuries respectively for their country in 50-over cricket.

The partnership was eventually ended by Jhulan Goswami (2/38), but Lee was on hand to finish the job and take the visitors to a 1-0 lead.

Player-of-the-match Ismail was pleased with her figures.

“My performance after the Pakistan series was really good,” she said.

“The idea was to hit consistent lines and lengths.

“In my first over, where I went for 10 runs, I was a touch short.”

Sune Luus said, laughing: “It was a perfect game until I lost my wicket.

“Our bowling and fielding were exceptional, the way Lizelle and Laura batted — world class.

“There is always a need to work on areas to improve, but for now, we’re going to celebrate the win and what we’ve done right.”

India captain Mithali Raj said her team would improve as the series unfolded.

“It seems like the batters were in good form.

“A few of them got starts but couldn’t convert.

“The bowlers need to be more consistent with lines and lengths.

“Maybe they weren’t consistent because they’re coming back after a long break.

“A lot goes into game time. If you play games, it shows in your confidence.”

The rest of the tour schedule is:

March 9: 2nd ODI, 12: third ODI, 14: 4th ODI, 17: 5th ODI, 20: 1st T20I, 21: 2nd T20I, 23: third T20I. — Cricket SA