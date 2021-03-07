Border crash to SA record 16 all out
Border were dismissed for a South African first-class record-equalling 16 runs in their second innings as they crashed to an innings and 179-run defeat at the hands of KwaZulu-Natal Coastal in their CSA 3-Day Provincial match in Paarl on Saturday.
Their meagre total matched the province’s own all-time SA low of 16 which occurred in the 1959-60 season...
