Warriors look to blunt Cobras’ bite at Newlands

PREMIUM

Warriors cricket captain Yaseen Vallie says the team will give their all in the middle as they prepare to take on the Cape Cobras in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series resuming on Sunday.



The Warriors last played a four-day match in the middle of December, when they picked up a comprehensive 80-run win over the same opponents at St George’s Park. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.