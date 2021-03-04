Warriors paceman Jansen ready for IPL challenge
Warriors fast bowler Marco Jansen is looking forward to putting his skills to the ultimate test when he laces up his boots for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in April.
The lanky left-arm quick will have the chance to work with legendary New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond, who is the side’s bowling coach, after he was snapped up by the five-time IPL winners for 20 lakhs (about R410,000) at the 2021 auction held last month. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.