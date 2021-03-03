Adapting will be key as Warriors switch focus, says Nabe
Warriors fast bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe has trained his thoughts back to the longer format of the game as he looks to play an integral role in the team’s bowling attack for the final two games of the season.
The Warriors resume their CSA 4-Day Franchise series campaign with a trip to Newlands to take on the Cape Cobras this weekend before returning to host the Dolphins in their final game starting on March 16...
