Fans barred from remaining New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

The last three matches of New Zealand's Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

NZC moved Sunday's fifth and final match to Wellington from Tauranga, having already moved the fourth to the New Zealand capital from Auckland.

Australia spinner Ashton Agar said organisers had made the right call.

"They've made sure that they've looked after the players' mental and physical wellbeing and come to the right decision," he told reporters on Monday.

New Zealand's biggest city Auckland went into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after the emergence of a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin.

New Zealand lead the T20 series 2-0 after winning the opening matches in Christchurch and Dunedin.

The third match is on Wednesday.

Several Auckland-based players in the New Zealand squad are awaiting Covid-19 test results before being cleared to play, New Zealand media reported.

With Australia needing to win the last three matches to claim the series, Agar said the lack of fans in Wellington could play into the visitors' hands.

"A home ground advantage always helps when you’ve got a crowd that’s right behind their home team and that’s how it’s been so far," he said.

"It's always a fun crowd here in New Zealand, it’s always a great atmosphere, so for them to not have that particularly on a game that the series hinges on could be a massive advantage for us."

Meanwhile, this weekend's Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Canterbury Crusaders and the Wellington Hurricanes has been moved from Saturday to Sunday in the hope that coronavirus restrictions will be lifted to allow a crowd at Christchurch Stadium.

The lockdown will be lifted at 6am local time on Sunday if the government is satisfied it has had the desired impact.

The Waikato Chiefs' home opener against the Otago Highlanders in Hamilton will be played as scheduled on Friday evening without a crowd but the Crusaders-Hurricanes clash has been moved to Sunday afternoon.

"Nobody wants to play in an empty stadium and the opportunity to move the match 24 hours seems like the right thing to do for the Crusaders, their fans, and their players," said New Zealand Rugby's Chris Lendrum.

The snap lockdown has had a significant impact on sporting events with next weekend's opening races in the America's Cup sailing challenge postponed until March 10.

