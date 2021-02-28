Lions to take on the Dolphins in T20 Challenge final on Sunday

The Lions will take on the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge on Sunday afternoon at Kingsmead in Durban.

The Lions secured their place in the final with a seven-wickets win over the Warriors during their play-off match on Saturday with Temba Bavuma top scoring with an unbeaten 48.

Warriors captain Sinethemba Qeshile won the toss and chose to bat and they reached 141/6 with Wihan Lubbe and Tristan Stubbs top scoring with 52 and 37 respectively.

On a slow surface that proved difficult to bat on, the Lions reached the 142 target with five balls to spare after Wiaan Mulder hammered a maximum with the first ball of the last over.

The Lions ended the powerplay on 45/0 with openers Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton on 21 and 19 respectively.