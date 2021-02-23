Warriors’ playoff hopes fade after third loss

PREMIUM

The Dafabet Warriors’ faint hopes of a place in the playoffs were dealt a hammer blow as George Linde and Zubayr Hamza shone to secure a 24-run victory for the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in the Betway T20 Challenge in Durban on Tuesday.



Linde excelled with both bat and ball as the Cape side chalked up a convincing first win of the competition, overcoming a Warriors outfit which stumbled to a third loss in as many matches. ..

