Warriors geared up for crucial T20 triple-header

PREMIUM

Having fallen just short in both their opening matches, the Dafabet Warriors will have it all to play for as they clash with the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in the first of three consecutive cricket fixtures in the Betway T20 Challenge on Tuesday.



The Warriors play three pool matches in three days in Durban and head coach Robin Peterson believes there are positives to take into those games from the side’s narrow losses at the weekend. ..

