Head coach Peterson wants to see exciting cricket from his players

Warriors urged to express themselves in T20 competition

PREMIUM

Warriors head coach Robin Peterson expects his side to play some expressive cricket when they kick off their CSA T20 Challenge campaign against the Imperial Lions in Durban on Saturday.



While the competition got underway on Friday, the Eastern Cape outfit kicked things off with a clash against their Central Gauteng-based opponents at Kingsmead at 10am. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.