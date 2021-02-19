Head coach Peterson wants to see exciting cricket from his players
Warriors urged to express themselves in T20 competition
Warriors head coach Robin Peterson expects his side to play some expressive cricket when they kick off their CSA T20 Challenge campaign against the Imperial Lions in Durban on Saturday.
While the competition got underway on Friday, the Eastern Cape outfit kicked things off with a clash against their Central Gauteng-based opponents at Kingsmead at 10am. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.