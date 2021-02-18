Qeshile can captain SA, says Warriors coach

Peterson believes the wicketkeeper-batsman will make a fine leader

Warriors head coach Robin Peterson believes Sinethemba Qeshile can lead the Proteas one day after the talented young batsman was entrusted with the captain’s armband for the CSA T20 Challenge franchise tournament in Durban starting on Friday. ..

