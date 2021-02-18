Qeshile can captain SA, says Warriors coach
Peterson believes the wicketkeeper-batsman will make a fine leader
Warriors head coach Robin Peterson believes Sinethemba Qeshile can lead the Proteas one day after the talented young batsman was entrusted with the captain’s armband for the CSA T20 Challenge franchise tournament in Durban starting on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.