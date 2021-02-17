Smith cagey on who will play in Division 1 in Cricket SA’s new playing structure for next season

The bidding process for franchises of the new Cricket SA (CSA) two-tier 15-team domestic playing structure for next season is underway.

CSA announced earlier this year that it has dismantled the six team first-class system and the new structure will see teams split 8-7 into Division 1 and Division 2, with automatic promotion and relegation to be implemented.

Director of cricket Graeme Smith confirmed the bidding process and said he is hopeful all the processes for the new playing structure will be completed in time to be implemented in the new season.

“I hope I am not going to talk out of turn but I have played a role in that. There are obviously other team members running with some of the details of how that looks, but the bidding process for those teams is currently under way‚” said Smith.

“There will be a rollout over the next few months for the bidding process‚ contracting and the setup.