Record haul for Dwaine Pretorius as SA cruise to victory over Pakistan

Finally, South Africa have something to be cheerful about in Pakistan.

The Proteas comprehensively beat Pakistan by six wickets on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to level the series at 1-1 and render the remaining match on Sunday an anticipated decider.

The star of the show for Proteas was Dwaine Pretorius who returned with career best figures of 5/17 following the scalps of Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz.

His impressive bowling figures also turned out to be best for South Africa in T20 cricket as he bettered the record of 5/19 that was held by Ryan McLaren.

Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and elected to field and they managed to restrict Pakistan to 144/7 largely due to outstanding fielding and good bowling and they reacted with 145/4.