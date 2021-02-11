Marais eager to make his mark in T20 Challenge

PREMIUM

Warriors batsman Marco Marais is relishing the opportunity to score some runs when he laces up for their CSA T20 Challenge campaign this month.



The Eastern Cape franchise start the competition with a tricky assignment against joint Momentum One Day Cup winners Imperial Lions at Kingsmead on February 20, where the tournament is set to be held in a bio-secure environment from February 19. ..

