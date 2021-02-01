Mistakes at key moments cost us, says Warriors coach

PREMIUM

Warriors head coach Robin Peterson believes his side were at times the architects of their own downfall as they crashed out of the Momentum One Day Cup cricket tournament at the weekend.



The Warriors were left licking their wounds after losing to the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras on Saturday, going down by 41 runs on the Duckworth Lewis method at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom as the rain washed away their hopes of a trip to the knockout rounds. ..

